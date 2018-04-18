Rain spoils first semi final match

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : The first semi-final match of the ongoing 2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket tournament organised at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground under the aegis of Manipur Veteran Cricket Association was finished undecided as rain played spoilsport today.

The first semi final match between CCC, Chajing and CHAMP, Khagempalli which started roughly 2 hours late from scheduled time due to unspecified reasons could not complete as rain intervened shortly after the second inning began.

Chajing posted a total of 111 runs in 20 overs with the loss of 8 wickets in the first inning.

The match is likely to be rescheduled.

CYCLONE, Thangmeiband will take on YWC, Langthabal Tomorrow in the second semi-final match at the same ground.