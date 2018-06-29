Rain triggers landslides at Spt

Our Correspondent

Senapati, Jun 28 : Amidst incessant rain with more rains predicted ahead, reports of landslides have come in from some areas in Senapati district.

Apart from landslides, the incessant rain has also had a negative impact on the National Highway, IVRs and private properties.

The landslides have also left many infrastructure and livestock vulnerable.

Reports of minor landslides and worsening of road condition have come in from the Mao to Imphal section of the National Highway which is the main lifeline of the State. Moreover reports of mudslide on some inter-village roads have also come in with some suggesting that some villages may be cut off if the rain continues.

“According to locals, a major landslide near Don Bosco Hr Sec School at Senapati is on the verge of cutting off Senapati DHQs from Saklim village and some DHQs colonies. The IVR is also an alternate route to District Hospital and Katomai village. Here, a high tension power line is on the path of the landslide posing dangers to public movement including the students.”

The locals have appealed to the State Government to immediately initiate all possible assistance.