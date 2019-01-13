Rajnath assures to protect NE interests

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 12: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured Chief Minister N Biren that the interests of Northeastern States, specially Manipur along with the cultures and customs of its people will always be protected and requisite safeguards will be made in this regard.

The Union Home Minister reportedly gave this assurance as Chief Minister N Biren and Rajya Sabha MP Ksh Bhaba-nanda called on him today.

The Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP also submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister seeking Presidential assent to the Manipur People’s Protection Bill 2018. The Bill passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly on July 23 last year is currently with the Union Home Ministry after the Governor forwarded it to the ministry for the President’s assent. During the meeting, Biren also urged Rajnath Singh to protect the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur in the face of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.