Rajnath would inaugurate ICP: CM

IMPHAL, Mar 8: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate the Moreh Integrated Check Post on March 15 along with a power sub-station and some other projects, announced Chief Minister N Biren.

He was speaking at the International Women’s Day observed this afternoon at the Manipur State Film Development Society audito- rium, Konung Lampak under the aegis of the BJP Manipur Pradesh Mahila Morcha.

Biren said that his Government always takes serious note of harassment, discrimination and crimes against women and children. That was why a special Court was set up to deal with such matters.

With the establishment of a special Court to deal with crimes against women soon after the incumbent Government was set up, 11 individuals were convicted within a very short time

The Government has already launched a scheme under which free medical treatment is given to widows and downtrodden women, Biren said.

Many schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as PMAY, Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao are all for the welfare of women.

Women who need capital and unemployed youth may apply for soft loans in groups under the Start-Up Scheme. For this, the State Government has set aside an amount of Rs 30 crore, Biren informed the gathering.

On March 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would open the Indian Science Congress at Manipur University before inaugurating Luwangshangbam Cricket Ground. The Prime Minister would also lay foundation stones for National Football Academy and 1000 Anganwadi Centres, Biren said.

BJP Mahila Morcha State president N Sumatibala, RD&PR Minister Th Biswajit, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Education Minister Th Radhehsyam, Hill Areas Committee Chairman TT Haokip, Manipur Tribal Development Corporation Chairman Vungjagin Valte, Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MLAs L Rameshwor, H Dingo, Th Satyabrata, L Susildro, N Indrajit and BJP State vice-president Salam Joy attended the function.

Altogether 100 senior women were called up to the dais and they were honoured with gifts.

MSF too observed the International Women’s Day at Ngashi Rashtralipi High School, Keishamthong while Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee observed the day at Kakwa Huidrom Leikai.

The International Women’s Day was also observed at SK Women College, Nambol. The People’s Resource Development Association too observed the day at their Bishnupur office.