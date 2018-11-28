Rajnath to grace Hornbill Fest

DIMAPUR, Nov 27 : The Government of Nagaland is all set to open the 10-day Hornbill Festival with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest, while Ambassador of the Unites States to India, Kenneth Juster will be the guest of honour. For the mega event, the Neiphiu Rio Government has allocated Rs 5 crore.

The festival will kick off on December 1.

Hornbill Festival attracts a large number of tourists, both foreign and domestic, every year. The main venue of the festival is organised every year at Kisama village near Kohima. However, this year the festival will spread to Mokokchung, Dimapur, Phek, Wokha and other parts of Kohima districts.

This year’s Hornbill Festival will be the 19th edition. According to the Tourism Department of Nagaland, there will be 11 additional items in the coming festival. The items are People’s Festival at Khezhakeno, trekking and hiking to Mount Teyozwu, Dzukou Winter experience, traditional evening park at Kigwema, Kohima Heritage Walk, Rifle shooting competition, Nagaland Honeybee Day, Loom festival, Folk tune competition, Hornbill Night Parade, Ist Hornbill Badminton Tournament etc.

PB Acharya, the Governor of Nagaland and Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Minister will be the chief host and the host respectively for this year’s Hornbill Festival.

Like earlier, Hornbill International Rock Contest will also be one of the popular features of this year’s festival. Nearly 20 bands from across the country and three international bands and four selected bands from Nagaland will take part in the completion in this festival.