Rajnath’s assurance fails to impress MPP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 1: Manipur Peoples’ Party (MPP) has asserted that as they are not satisfied with the assurance given by Union Home Rajnath Singh to the representatives of 11 political parties led by BJP that the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 will not affect the people of the North East region, adding that it will continue to oppose the said Bill.

Speaking to media persons at MPP office today, its president O Jugindro said that MPP was not a part of the all political party team that went to the Capital and added that he himself along with the party general secretary (administration) went to Delhi and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister on January 30.

He explained that MPP has a different mindset compared to the other 11 political parties and as such the party decided to go on its own and submit the memorandum demanding immediate withdrawal off the CAB.

On the other hand, he claimed that the statement by Chief Minister N Biren regarding the insertion of a clause for the protection of the indigenous people of Manipur in the CAB is impossible as this can be done only after the Bill is first withdrawn. As there is nor revision or changes to the Bill till date, MPP is not satisfied with the Union Home Minister’s assurance that the Bill will not affect the NE region, Jugindro said. Pointing out that it is indeed unfortunate that the Joint Parliamentary Committee failed to come to Manipur for collecting feedbacks regarding the Bill in the past, the MPP president alleged that the adamant attempt by the NDA Government to pass the said Bill in the Rajya Sabha despite cry and hues from the people after it was passed in the Lok Sabha, is an attempt to Hinduise the whole country and wipe out the indigenous population of the NE region.