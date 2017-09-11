RAL organises legal awareness programme

Imphal, Sep10: Royal Aca-demy of Law, Oinam organised a one-day legal awareness programme with support from the District Legal Services Authority, Bishnupur at the Leimaram Government High School today.

District Session Judge, Bishnupur Ch. Brajachand attended the programme as the chief guest; president of the Leimaram Yaipha Lamjing Lup Ningthoujam Biramani as the president and secretary, meira paibi, Leimaram Leichombam Ongbi Sanahanbi as the guest of honour.

As resource persons, lecturer, Royal Academy Of Law, N Meena, Advocate P Premchand, RTI Activist W Joykumar and principal, Royal Academy of Law, I Jugeshwar spoke elaborately on Crime Against Women, POCSO, RTI & Food Security Act and Right to Education respectively.