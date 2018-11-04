Rally demands ATC for Kuki/Zo people

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Nov 3: The Hmar Inpui, the Mizo People’s Convention Manipur, the Thadou Inpi and the Zomi Council called for creation of an Autonomous Territorial Council (ATC) for the Kuki/Zo people in Manipur at a public rally today.

The rally was held to fully realise equitable development, justice, peaceful coexistence and to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The rally which also pledged unflinching support to the tripartite talks of KNO and UPF with the Government, called for an early settlement with the SoO groups.

Meanwhile, a joint me-morandum was also add- ressed to PM Modi seeking his intervention to create Autonomous Territorial Council for the Kuki/Zo people in Manipur on BTC model, as proposed by NDA and NEDA leadership.

A representation urging to expedite the ongoing talks with UPF and KNO, was also submitted by the tribe leaders through the Deputy Commissioner, Churachandpur.

A press statement issued on the sideline of the rally, conveyed that the Government signed SoO with UPF and KNO since 2008 with the objective of working out a political solution which is constitutional and which is not against the integrity of Manipur.

Although both the UPF and KNO had their own political agendas in the past, they have now come together to demand ATC based on Sixth Schedule provision of the Indian Constitution which will be in the lines of Assam’s Bodo-land Territorial Council.

It may be noted that the inefficiency and weakness of the existing District Councils in tribal areas of Manipur was acknowledged not only by the tribals but also by the State Government, Hill Areas Committee as well as the ADCs who have recommended, on several occasions, to the Union Government for implementation of the Sixth Schedule in Manipur tribal areas.

Extension of Sixth Schedule by itself is not the solution. What is needed is modification of the schedule based on the unique history, culture and administrative experience of the Kuki/Zo people in Manipur state, further maintained the statement, adding, that the demand of UPF and KNO for creation of Territorial Council for the Kuki/Zo people in Manipur is constitutional, legally valid and is the most pragmatic approach to redress the age old political grievances of the people.