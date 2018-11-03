Rally for TC

CCpur, Oct 2: Atleast four tribal bodies have planned a joint rally tomorrow in support of the proposed eighth round of SoO talks to be held on Monday at New Delhi and to seek protection of tribal peoples right through Territorial Council, reports our correspondent.

The rally which was planned to converge at Lamka Public Ground by 11 am will be addressed by representatives of Hmar Inpui, Mizo Peoples Convention, Thadou Inpi and Zomi Council.

A statement issued by convenors and co-convenors of the rally identified 6 routes for the rally that will end at the public ground.

Village Authorities and philanthropic organisations will organise the public at their respective localities with three main roads – Sugnu Road, Tedim Road and Tipaimukh Road set to be the rallying points.