Rally, sit-in denounce CAB 2016

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 20: Mass rallies and sit-in-protests were staged today too at different places of the State denouncing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

Members of Social Young Club (SYC) Kakwa and women vendors of Kakwa Keithel staged a protest demonstration at Kakwa today.

The protesters put up placards which read as “We will never accept CAB 2016”, “Let’s fight CAB 2016 collectively”, “People of Manipur should be protected through a Constitutional mechanism” etc.

Speaking by the sideline of the protest demonstration, senior politician O Joy called upon all the people and CSOs of the State to take a firm decision and fight collectively against CAB 2016 which would pave way for total annihilation of all the people of the entire North East region.

Taking serious note of the disastrous impacts the Bill will bring about in the North East region, Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) had severed ties with ruling BJP in Assam and AGP Ministers had resigned.

Moreover, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have adopted a resolute position with regard to the CAB 2016, Joy said.

But it is a matter of grave concern that the Central Government will bulldoze its way as stated by BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav that the CAB 2016 will be passed anyhow notwithstanding all the objections.

Even though Chief Minister N Biren was claiming that the Manipur People Bill 2018 will protect the people of Manipur from the impacts of CAB 2016, many experts have pointed out that the Manipur People Bill will not be able to check influx of immigrants who are granted Indian citizenship by CAB 2016, Joy continued.

Perhaps it was for this fact that Chief Minister N Biren stated the State Government would oppose the CAB 2016 until a clause to exempt Manipur from its purview is inserted, said the veteran politician.

At the same time, the Chief Minister needs to adopt a firm position given Ram Madhav’s assertion that the CAB 2016 will be passed anyhow. While appealing to the Chief Minister to stand up boldly against the Bill, Joy called upon all political parties to apprise the situation of Manipur vis-a-vis the CAB 2016 to the Central Government. He also suggested a special session of the State Assembly to discuss the situation and adopt a concrete resolution. Later, the protesters took out a protest rally. A similar protest demonstration was also staged today at Kwakeithel under the aegis of the Kwakeithel Apunba Keithel Lup. Speaking to media persons at the protest site, Kwakeithel Apunba Keithel Lup president Ksh Bala Leima asserted that nobody will accept the Central Government’s initiative to resettle crores of immigrants in the North East with all the rights entitled to citizens of the country.

While decrying the Central Government’s unwillingness to give Presidential assent to the Manipur People Bill, Bala warned that passing the CAB 2016 in the Rajya Sabha will amount to inviting a mass civil uprising.

Women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel temporary market shed and shopkeepers of adjoining areas too protested against the CAB 2016 under the aegis of the Ima Panthoibi Sana Keithel Lup. Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, Ima Panthoibi Sana Keithel Lup general secretary Khomdram Joymati expressed strong objection against the BJP-led NDA Government’s plan to grant citizenship to crores of Hindu and non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She then demanded immediate withdrawal of CAB 2016.