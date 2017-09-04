Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary emerge team champion

Imphal, Sep 3: Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary emerged the team champion of the 2nd Inter School Arm Wrestling Meet 2017 held at Kakwa Community Hall with 63 points in the boys’ category.

Azad English School settled for the runners-up spot with 38 points.

Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School claimed the team champion title in the girls’ category with 34 points while Khongjom Standard English School were the runners-up with 26 points.

Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam who was present at the closing function of the meet as chief guest, said that knowledge, skill and discipline with consistent hardwork is necessary to become successful not only in competitive events like sports but in life too.

Th Radheshyam said,”The meet is an oppurtunity for the students from different schools to interact and meet each other, share their experiences and ideas. This event will also give students a chance to develop team spirit to work together.

“The deciding factor of the competition is not the final but a chance to improve oneself in preparing to face a tougher and complicated situation that lies ahead.

Any examination or competition should be treated as a moment to identify the weakness and the strength of oneself,” he added.

Former Minister O Joy, the Chief Veteran of Manipur Arm Wrestling Association said that the games and sports have became part of education and expressed his desire to upgrade the game to the district as well as State level

The Veteran further urged the players to bring laurels to the State and country by taking part in in many competitions.