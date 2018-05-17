Ramjan greetings

Imphal, May 16: President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee TN Haokip and Gaikhangam, former Deputy Chief Minister have extended greetings to the people, especially the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Ramjan.

In their greetings the Congress leaders prayed for an end to violence and for a better tomorrow.

The Manipur Peoples’ Party also extended wishes to everyone following Islam, especially to the ‘Meitei Pangal” community in Mani-pur with the coming of Ramjan.