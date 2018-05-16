Rape accused remanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15: In yet another case of crime against women and children in the State, Special Judge POCSO Senapati today remanded a 39 year old individual for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor niece to judicial custody till May 29.

The rape accused Sakaiyah (39) s/o R Hingba of Mayangkhang village, Senapati district, was produced by a team of women PS Senapati district, after seven days in police custody along with a prayer for further judicial remand.

During the hearing today the IO of the case through the APP, submitted that on May 7, at around 9.10 am, OC Women PS Imphal West received a report from District Child Protection Unit Imphal East that on May 4, at around 7 pm, the Childline picked up a minor (originally from Ukhrul and presently staying at Mayangkhang) from North AOC after she was found loitering in the area by a woman. The victim girl revealed that she has been staying at her aunty’s place at Mayangkhang village for the last few years and during her stay the accused (who is her uncle) sexually assaulted her continuously for 3/ 4 days. Hence a case was taken up and later handed over to Senapati women PS for investigation . Police arrested the accused uncle on May 8 at around 8.50 pm, and took him into police custody where he has been staying till he was produced before the Court today.

In view of the facts and the circumstances, the IO prayed for remanding the accused to judicial custody for smooth investigation of the case and also prayed for the Court to reject any bail petition filed by the accused in the interest of the prosecution. The Court heard the submission of APP and remanded the accused to judicial custody till May 29.