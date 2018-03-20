By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19: Kanglei Chess Academy, Singjamei Chingamathak Chongtham Leikai will organise the 15th Under-15 Saturday and Sunday Rapid Chess Tournament on March 24 and 25 at the office of the academy.

Intending players may have details regarding the tournament from the office of the Kanglei Chess Academy, said a press release issued by the academy. The statement also mentioned that only first 16 candidates will feature in this tournament and the last date of form submission is March 23.