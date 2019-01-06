Rapist gets 20 yrs RI

IMPHAL, Jan 5 : A 40 year old man identified as RK Achouba alias Tiken (40) s/o late RK Herasana of Moirangkhom Makha Loklaobung, Imphal West has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 has been slapped by the Court of Special Judge, POCSO, Imphal West today.

On January 3, Special Judge, POCSO, Imphal West M Manojkumar convicted the accused of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor who happened to be his niece (daughter of his younger brother).

According to the case dossier, the accused committed the heinous crime on June 6, 2014.

Sentence hearing of the case was held today and the Court sentenced RK Achouba alias Tiken to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The period which has been already spent by the Court in judicial custody during the period of investigation as well as during the trial, if any, would be set off from the sentence awarded, mentioned the Court order.

The Court also recommended a compensation of Rs 5 lakh as per the Victim Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2018 to the victim through her mother.

If the victim or her guardian has received any interim compensation, the same may be deducted from the compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh, it added.