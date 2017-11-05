Ras Leela festival held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: A ‘One Day Ras Leela Festival’ was organised jointly by the Government Dance College, Department of Art & Culture, Dr Kamal Memorial Association and the Langthabal Konung Protection Committee at Ras Mandal Pukhri, Langthabal Kunja, Manipur University campus today. The function was attended by the OC of Singjamei PS, N Ingocha; social worker Oinam Romen; principal of Standard Robert Higher Secondary School, Canchipur & president of AMPSWA, Ph Landhoni; secretary of All Manipur Student’s Guardian Association & advisor of Dr Kamal Memorial Association, Sumati Sougrakpam; North East in-charge, National Youth Awardee Federation, India, P Somorjit and Pradhan of Thongju Part-I Gram Panchayat ,Thongbam Lata as presidium members.

During the function, students of the dance college performed Ras Leela dance before the audience.