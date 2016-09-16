RAU defeat ESU in IEDFA Super League

IMPHAL, Sep 15: RAU sailed past ESU 2-1 today in the MK Ghanendrajit Memorial super division football league tournament 2016 organised by IEDFA. Md Rohit Hussain scored the late lead for RAU in the 71st minute only to be equalised by Th Aboy of ESU in the 78th minute. Moyon Kaping slotted home the winner for RAU in the 80+2 minute. In another encounter, PYA were held to a goalless draw by NIVSO.

Imphal East 1st Division Football League

KIYC drubbed BPYC 9-2 today in the ongoing Moirangthem Ibobi Memorial first division football league tournament 2016 organised by IEDFA. Lalkhohao Touthang hit a treble (10th, 18th and 69th minute) while Shabir Ali and Md Akbar grabbed a brace each, Gogon Kom and Ibosana contributed a goal each in KIYC’s 9-2 thrashing of BPYC. The two goals for BPYC was scored by Abang in the 14th and 53rd minute.