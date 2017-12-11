Ravi to hold talk with eminent State citizens

IMPHAL, Dec 10: Amidst the buzzing speculations about a solution to the protracted political dialogue between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi would talk with some eminent citizens of the State on December 12.

RN Ravi has invited BJP Manipur Pradesh Vision Document chairman RK Ranjan, Prof Amar Yumnam, senior journalist Pradeep Phanjoubam, Prof N Joykumar and Prof Ksh Bimola for talks at Delhi, informed a well placed source.

Notably, it was RN Ravi who is also Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee and NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah who signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Even though the exact agenda of the meeting between RN Ravi and the five eminent citizens cannot be ascertained, it is reported that they may discuss the Framework Agreement and the prevailing situation in Manipur, added the source.