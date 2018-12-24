Ravichandra Memorial Football Khaki Club reach last-16 stage

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : Khaki Club, Kiyamgei Mamang Leikai defeated BFC, Kiyamgei Awang Leikai 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to book their place in the last 16 round of the 10th M Ravichandra Memorial Football Tournament (knock out) 2018-19 which kicked off yesterday at the Kiyamgei Ideal High School Ground under the aegis of M Ravichandra Memorial Trust, Kiyamgei.

Khaki Club and BFC played out a 2-2 draw during normal time before the first team came out on top in the penalty shoot out. BFC were hopeful of the next round as Naoba (4′) and Dojo (16′) gave them a 2-0 lead till first half.

But fortune swung so fast that W Athoiba Meitei of Khaki Club struck two goals back to back in the 29th and the 33rd minute to make it 2-2 at the end of the normal time. In the shoot-out Khaki Club succeeded in slotting 5 goals against 4 goals of BFC and ultimately seal the last 16 round berth.

Yesterday in the opening match, NSS-A, Pungdongbam sealed a 3-2 win over Kiran FC, Khundrakpam to move into the last 16 stage of the competition.