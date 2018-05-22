Ravi’s statement continues to provoke CSOs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 21: Women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Keithel staged a sit in protest and organised a public meeting with various civil society organizations against the alleged provocative statement made by Central Interlocutor RN Ravi regarding the Framework Agreement.

Later the women vendors and CSO representatives also submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

The sit in protest and meeting were jointly organized by Khwairamband Apunba Ima Keithel (KAIK), United Committee Manipur (UCM), All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and Committee of Civil Societies of Kangleipak (CCSK).

All the three Ima Keithels remained closed due to the protest and all the shops and business establishments along Thangal and Paona Keithel also remained closed for the day.

A large number of Imphal West district police, including women police personnel, were deployed in the area to prevent any kind of unwanted incident as a result of the protest.

Speaking to media persons, AMUCO president Ph Deban said that the statement given by RN Ravi on April 26 in a National newspaper posed an enormous threat to the integrity of the State.

Deban said that in his statement RN Ravi played with the sentiments of the people by assuring the protection of the valley and the removal of AFSPA from Manipur but then again tried to harm the integrity of the State by mentioning the creation of Autonomous Naga Territorial Council and Naga Cultural body and questioned the real meaning of the term Autonomous Naga Territorial Council. He opined that around 7 out of 10 total geographical area of the State are inhabited by Nagas as per their map and if such a council is created then the State administration or their administrative powers will be useless. If the Government creates such a council in the interest of only a single community, how will the State survive, Deban asked.

He mentioned that the provocative statement came despite the assurance given by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister during an earlier meeting with various CSOs at New Delhi in December last year.

The PM and the Union Home Minister had assured that such volatile points will not be included in the agreement between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) and the Government will also approach the CSOs to discuss the matter.

Deban continued that considering the statement of RN Ravi, there is strong apprehension that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister might be involved in a conspiracy.

Appealing the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to clarify at the earliest, Deban warned against inviting another June 18 incident in the State.

On the other hand, Sunil Karam, president of UCM, said that in December last year they submitted memos to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Opposition leaders and held meetings with the said leaders.

During their meeting with Union Home Minister, it was agreed between both sides that Manipur, being inhabited by a number of different communities, the Central Government would summon the stakeholders and the State Government if anything which could affect the territorial integrity of Manipur came up while finalizing the Framework Agreement.

On the other hand, during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , he (PM) urged the people not to believe the words of any other sources or officials regarding the FA unless it comes from himself.

Despite such assurances, the recent statement of RN Ravi regarding the establishment of Autonomous Naga Territorial Council and Common Naga Cultural Body seems to have been stated in connivance with the Prime Minister, he alleged.

The Prime Minister or the PMO need to clarify regarding RN Ravi’s statement to the people of Manipur at the earliest as the statement is against the memorandum submitted to the PM, Sunil demanded and warned that the protest/agitation will continue until and unless the authority concerned clarifies.

The CSOs and the people will not remain silent regarding any attempt to harm the territorial integrity of the State.

The situation might worsen if the Government does not clarify at the earliest, he added.

Jeetendra Ningomba, vice president of CCSK, said that lack of any kind of clarifications till date despite submission of numerous memoranda and demands by the CSOs regarding the Naga Accord and the statement made by RN Ravi clearly shows that the Centre is utilizing the interlocutor to analyse the sentiments of the people of Manipur.

He also said that the people of Manipur will not tolerate such acts by the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Government.

Later, after the sit in protest cum meeting, 16 members (including 8 Imas from KAIK and 8 representatives of UCM, AMUCO and CCSK) submitted a memorandum to the Governor.