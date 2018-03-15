RBI to be urged to add Meitei Mayek in currency

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 14: Language Planning and Implementation Director, Dr Laishram Mahabir has stated that the State Government will pressure the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for including Meitei Mayek in the Indian currency notes.

Speaking to media persons as a part of the continuous press conference organised by DIPR at Moirangkhom today, Dr Mahabir explained that RBI had provided an opportunity for including Meitei Mayek in the Indian currency in 1994, but the opportunity was lost as there was a case regarding Meitei Mayek in the Court at that time.

He said that there are currently 18 languages in the 8th schedule (Meitei Mayek along with Konkani and Nepali were included in 1992).

Pointing out that 14 of the languages included in the 8th schedule, are already in the Indian currency note, the Director mentioned that these languages are mainly those which are the official languages of the respective States.

He said that Meitei Mayek, along with some other languages are yet to be included in the Indian currency and even RBI has cited space constraints and other difficulties regarding the process.

In 1994, RBI sent proposals to the State Government as well as the Government of other States, for providing their official language for inclusion in the currency note.

But the presence of a Court case regarding Meitei Mayek resulted in losing the said opportunity, he said and added that the State Government will make renewed effort to send a proposal to the RBI for inclusion of Meitei Mayek in the currency note.

The Department is also trying to correct the ‘ Manipur language written in Bengali script’ mentioned in the Manipur Official Language Act 1979, to ‘written in Meitei Mayek’, Mahabir added.

Pointing out the various initiatives taken up by the Department, the Director stated that Meitei Mayek has now reached Graduation level and the Manipur textbooks of graduation standard are now being published in Meitei Mayek.

The Department is working tirelessly to translate the revision books of MPSC and UPSC into Meitei Mayek and by the academic session of 2019-2020, students can read Meitei Mayek textbooks for appearing civil service examinations, he added. Meitei Mayek textbooks will become mainstream for both class XI and XII as well.

The Meitei Mayek translated text books can be downloaded from the Department’s website at www.dlpi.gov.in.

The Director further informed that the Department is trying to publish a 850 paged Bengali to Meitei Mayek and Bengali to English dictionary. Speaking about the attempt to include Manipuri language as a classical language, Mahabir explained that only 6, out of the 300 languages of the country, are classified as classical language. For getting classified as a classical language, a specific language needs to meet certain criteria like the existence of the language in written form for the last 1500 to 2000 years, he said and added that the Department will consult various experts from April, so as to take up necessary actions for including Manipuri language as a classical language.

Pointing out that Manipur has 18 major tribal languages and 19 minor tribal languages, the Director said that the Department is working tirelessly for the preservation and protections of these languages.