RCC to be commenced in October

IMPHAL, Sep 20

Department of Youth Affairs & Sports informed the intending persons that the 34th batch of the six months Regular Coaching Programme (RCC) of the department of YAS will commence from first week of October and will continue till March 2019 in various disciplines.

Intending players may collect admission form from the office of YAS, Government of Manipur. The last date of form submission is October 10, informed the department.

In respect of football, a selection test will be conducted on or before October 10 for both boys and girls in different age groups (U-12, U-14, and U-16).

Further details may be had from the office of Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Manipur.