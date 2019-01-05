Reaching out : PM holds aloft CM’s hand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 4: Expressing his profound gratefulness, Prime Minister Narendra today held aloft Chief Minister N Biren’s hand before a huge gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound today.

Soon after his arrival at Hapta Kangjeibung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up the platform of the public rally and waved his hands to the gathering.

The next moment, he took N Biren’s hand and waved them to different directions without speaking any word.

Later, the Chief Minister presented a painting and a special turban similar to the one worn by king Rajshree Bhagyachandra.

On behalf of NPP, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar presented a traditional shawl (Leirum Phi) while PHE Minister L Dikho, representing NPF, presented a bouquet to the Prime Minister.

LJP’s Karam Shyam too presented a Pena, indigenous musical instrument to Narendra Modi.