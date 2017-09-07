Are we ready to beautify Kangpokpi district ?

Sir,

Kangpokpi is a very small town bounded by high hills around, abundant of trees releasing fresh air, flowing a very fresh water river through it, infact, it’s a hot spot of biodiversities and a healthy gift of nature to live. Different types of communities like Nagas, Kukis, Meities and Nepalese living together will sense u a true taste of secularism in the society. Commercially, economically, geographically, politically they are in touch with one another since decades.

The people of Kangpokpi were struggling for the sense of ownership base on development in the name of district for the last four decades and the dream comes true when the O Ibobi Singh led Congress Government declared Kangpokpi as a full fledge district and inaugurated on 15th of dec 2016. The day turned out to be the historical event in the history of Manipur. Respected CM purely highlighted the district is not mere for one community but for all the people living in the region.

Now, I think it’s our time, we the society to take onus to move forward and behold the prevailing situation of our region.

Are we satisfy with the educational institution of our society? Are we satisfy with the road condition which we have? Are we satisfy with the transport and communication we are having in this digital world?

The world around is moving towards a digital world but, we lack every possibilities pursue to it being selfish and lacking a sense of ownership. We lack unity, we lack brotherhood sisterhood, we lack strategy and lastly the most important, we lack sense of development.

We have got lots of strong civil organisations in our society now its a right time to wake up and take every possible responsibility to beautify our land and make sure our dream comes indeed true.

Firstly let’s maintain peace in the society so that everybody visits our place. Our place is not less than other hill stations present in our country. We can start with restaurant in the hills so that tourist visits us. And for that, speaking honestly, peacefulness is a much awaited reason of our region since many years which we could not sense. For any kind of development peacefulness among the society is much needed. Extortion, kidnapping should be stopped, we should always share a language of love which God loves. For being human let humanity runs, let democracy find a place in our society so that we could genuinely make a land a land of paradise.

My text is not to hurt to any individual but a clarion call to all the good wishers and common people who are very thursty of healthy environment.

Yours faithfully,

Nilkamal Sharma

Toribari, Kangpokpi