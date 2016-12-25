Reasoning the district re-organisation

Thangkhokai Haokip

The concept of ‘Governmentality’ by Michel Foucault which connotes the ‘art’ of government and the ‘how’ of governing, how desirable it may be, seems not fully in congruence with the historic move or what can be term as ‘tactical move’ of the Government of Manipur in creating seven new districts which now totals to 16 districts from 9 districts.

This is due to the case of ‘land’ being a sensitive issue and the emotional attachments, more so in case of Manipur which has seen constant conflicts and contradictions among different communities in the State. The response of different sections in the State to this district reorganisation can well be termed a ‘mix’ by reason of some welcoming the move and others opposing it. What can best describe this move is shadowed down to the issue of wrangling over administrative convenience versus political gimmick and further conceived by some as an act of appeasement policy. This matrix has been further classified with the deep division of the three major communities of the state viz Meitei, Kuki and Naga on ethnic lines. Partisanship and the vie for higher hierarchic position in the biopolitics and social arena of Manipur among the three main communities have always resulted into ‘Governance’ becoming the sole victim. Again this episode fuelled the division further as it acts as a catalyst by way of a blame-game theory in the thick of things. Thus the mayhem goes on in a cyclic manner as the catalyst are intra and hence becoming more like a superbugs resistance to mutual healing and reconciliation.

Case of seven new district – Gerrymander?

The following study and comparison shouldn’t be conceived as favouring the policy decision of the government as a ‘good-will’ nor ‘ill-will’ but purely from the perspective of administrative convenience and governance of Manipur vis-a-vis its relations to her neighbours.

Nagaland with a population of 19,80,602 and area of 16,579 square km has 11 districts. This means that average size of each district is 1,507 square km with a population of 1,80,054 per district. With a population of 2,855,794 and area of 22,327 sq km for Manipur, the corresponding data for average size of each district and population for Manipur has turn out to be 2,487 sq km and 3,02,417 respectively. Further, Mizoram has an average district population of 1,37,150 which is less than half to that of Manipur.( All data as per 2011 census )

With more or less similar topographical features and conditions, it can thus be concluded that this move of Manipur government to create seven new districts is of a very significant ones and a no non-sense policy decision or is not a gerrymandering. Administration as the basis of government and the idea of administration as politics as postulated by Paul H. Appleby fitted well in this episode. Perceiving this district re-organisation at face value in the perspective of administrative bettering and trumping thus becomes very crucial and imperative for the development administration and for administration of development.

Constitutional provision with regards to district formation and administration

District has been the most important unit of administration in our administrative set up. District formation in a state has been within the domain of the state government as per our constitutional provisions.

(To be contd)