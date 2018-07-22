Rebina, Roshini bag bronze in Asian Judo C’ship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 21 : Chanambam Rebina and Laishram Roshini had to settle with one bronze medal each as both conceded in the semi-final rounds against their rivals at the Cadet and Junior Asian Judo Championship 2018 being held at Macao, China.

Chanambam Rebina who represented India in the 57 kg category conceded to her Chinese opponent in the semi-final while Laishram Roshini who was participating in the 70 kg category went down to her New-Zealand opponent in the semi-final to finish with the bronze medal.

Rebina is a daughter of Ch Sanayai and Ch Ongbi Ibemcha of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Laishram Roshini Devi hails from Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai and is a daughter of Laishram Ranjit and Laishram Ongbi Khomei Devi.

Asem Surchandra who is a resident of Mayang Imphal is among the Indian team officials at the championship. Asem Surchandra is currently serving as a coach at Mayai Lambi Sports Academy.