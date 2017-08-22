Reception hosted for silver medallist Ankit Prasad

Imphal, Aug 21: The principal of KV School, Leimakhong Army Camp, Sandeep Kumar Srivastava hosted a reception ceremony for Ankit Prasad and his coach Maimom Omesh at the school campus. Ankit had won a silver medal in the recently concluded 13th All India Independence Cup National Karate Championship that was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi from August 11 to 13.

Ankit, a student of Class 8 at the KV and a son of Mewalai and Sangeeta Prasad, won the medal in 10/11 years-40kg boys kumite. His coach, Omesh, is an affiliated instructor of the ISKF – Shito Ryu Karate-do Manipur. At the championship, the state team was led by Sensei N Surjit Meitei as coach, Sempai Maimom Omesh as assistant coach, Sensei S Bindeshori as referee and Senpai T Reena as manager.