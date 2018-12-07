Recipients of MSKA Awards announced

IMPHAL, Dec 6: A notice issued by secretary of Manipur State Kala Akademi has notified the recipient(s) of various categories MSKA Awards for the year 2015.

The recipients are Hijam Gourasingh for MSKA Lifetime Achievement Award, Khangembam Mangi and Nameirakpam ongbi Ibeni for MSKA fellows and 14 recipients will be receiving the MSKA Awards (Performing Arts).

Meanwhile, three recipients will be receiving the MSKA Awards for Literature, three awardees for MSKA Awards for Fine Arts and six awardees for Akademi Young Talent Awards.