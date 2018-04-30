Recovery of corpse : ‘Suspect confesses’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 29: Takhellambam Kishan of Achanbigei, who was pulled up by police on April 27 on suspicion, has allegedly confessed to killing Thongam Nerupama on February 27, after taking her to a seclude spot at Haraorou Tolongkhomba Chingkhong, according to an official source of Imphal East district police.

The source conveyed that Takhellambam Kishan alias Tyson alias Nanao (25) s/o T Biramani of Achanbigei Mayai Leikai, was arrested by Imphal East district police in connection with the murder case of Nerupama alias Neru alias Lily d/o (L) Th Jeet of Kha Naorem Leikai on April 27.

He was produced before the Court yesterday and taken into police custody remand for interrogation and further investigation by the IO of the case.

The source further stated the accused allegedly confessed to killing Thongam Nerupama on March 20 after taking her to a secluded spot at Haraorou Tolongkhomba Chingkhong.

The accused confessed that he became friends with the victim through Facebook some six months back and started chatting and meeting with the victim.

A few months back, the two had a misunderstanding and the accused took the victim to the secluded area on the pretext of dating and in the midst of some argument, he allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone.

It may be mentioned that the highly decomposed skeletal remains of the victim was recovered by police on April 23.