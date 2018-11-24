Red carpet rolled out for diaspora

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23: Manipuri diaspora from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand and from States like Assam and Tripura, who came to participate/see Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, were warmly welcomed at an event which was organised at the Youth Hostel of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex today, under the aegis of International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), Kangleipak.

A proposal to constitute an association at the South East Asian level was also floated during the event.

Dilipkumar Singha from Bangladesh, president of All Karbi Anglong District Apunba Meira Paibi Lup, Assam, Kunjamani Leima, Tapasjit Rajkumar of Tripura, Rekha of Myanmar and IPSA president Joychandra Konthoujam attended the event as the presidium members.

Speaking at the function, Joychandra said that the people are aware of many Manipuris, mainly Meiteis, settled in countries like Myanmar and Bangladesh as well as other North East States like Assam and Tripura since the ancient times and added that today, Manipur Sangai Festival has provided the chance and opportunity for the people to meet and greet their elders, brothers and sisters who have settled in other regions across boundaries and borders.

Pointing out that the event has been organised with the aim of providing the said opportunities to meet and greet other Manipuris settled outside, Joychandra said that such opportunities will strengthen the bond and unity among the people.

He said that IPSA will always stand for the Manipuris residing outside the State and appealed to all to preserve and develop the age old traditions and cultures passed down by the forefathers. It is high time for all the Manipuris to come together and form an organisation at the South East Asian level to strengthen the Manipuri people, he added.

On the other hand, IPS officer (Retd) Sarangthem Manaobi said that the total number of Manipuris who are settled in Bangladesh, Myanmar as well as in many North East States, will be around 10 lakhs and explained that if a South East Asian level organisation is established with Imphal as the HQs and with branches in Myanmar, Bangladesh and other areas, then it will be more convenient for the people to take part in various other festivals as well apart from Sangai Festival.

Speaking at the event, Dilipkumar Singha from Bangladesh said that even though they have settled in other places, Manipur is always on their mind. He claimed that even if he has adopted Bengali for speech and writing, his village is often regarded as the second Manipur. Tapasjit from Tripura explained that while Manipuris were abundant in Tripura in the past, the number has declined and added that the main reason for the change is because of neglecting one’s own culture and traditions. IPSA handed over simple gifts to the Manipuri diaspora apart from organising a simple feast for all.