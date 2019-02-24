Red carpet rolled out for international cyclists

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23 : Four Manipuri cyclists, Laitonjam Ronaldo, Keithellakpam James, Yanglem Rojit and Lanchenba Elangbam who brought home medals from the 26th Asian Track Cycling Championship 2019 held in Jakarta from January 9 to 13 and I Goutamni, the official who was with the cyclists at the championship, were given a warm reception today in a simple programme organised by The Sangai Express at Sangai Continental.

The reception cum felicitation programme was graced by Nishikant Singh Sapam, proprietor and publisher of ” The Sangai Express”; P Nilkamal, first hockey olympian from Manipur; H Gyaneshwor, international badminton referee; Sunil Elangbam, secretary Manipur Olympic Association; H Bikram secretary, Manipur Cycling Association and Th Thouba, Assistant Director YAS (Traning and Coaching) as dignitaries who also feted the players and the officials with mementoes, shawls and cash.

It may be recalled that L Ronaldo of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal fetched 2 gold and 1 silver medal for India at the said championship while Keithellakpam James of Awang Khunou and Yanglem Rojit of Keinou bagged a gold medal each. Meanwhile, Lanchenba Elangbam of Hiyanglam Makha Leikai bagged a bronze medal.

Speaking at the occasion, publisher of The Sangai Express, Nishikant Singh Sapam noted that only sincere dedication and diligent efforts are key to success in any field of life. Saying that The Sangai Express always stand for sportspersons of the State, he continued that medals or success are ensured if one have firm self believe and approaches towards a goal with firm determination and hard work.

H Gyaneshwar, international badminton referee, also maintained that every school need playground so that more players can be produced. He also stressed on the need to tap talents of the students from early age and give more emphasis in the field he or she can be successful.

Sunil Elangbam, on behalf of Manipur Olympic Association expressed happiness over the achievement of the young cyclists of the State.

He also stated that the association will urge the State Government to give players the due recognition.