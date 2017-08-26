Regarding demand for reservation of Assembly seats… CM promises to convene all political parties meet

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Chief Minister N Biren has assured the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) that the State Government would soon convene a meeting of all political parties to discuss the demand for reservation of eight Assembly segments for the indigenous people of Manipur.

A team of KSA led by its president Moirangthem Lak-shman held a meeting with the Chief Minister where CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Education Minister Th Radheshyam and DGP LM Khaute were also present.

The meeting started at 3 pm and went on till 5 pm this evening.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Lakshman conveyed that the Chief Minister not only acknowledged KSA’s demands as genuine but also suggested another round of meeting after the demands are discussed at a meeting of all political parties.

Notably, KSA has been spearheading a sustained agitation demanding reservation of all the 60 Assem- bly segments for the indigenous people of Manipur starting from Wangkhei, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Bishnupur, Sagolband, Sugnu, Jiribam and Kang-pokpi assembly segments where non-local people have overwhelming presence and removal of non-local voters from the State’s electoral roll.

Biren reportedly assured the KSA team that Deputy Commissioners would be instructed to look into the matter of enlisting non-local people in the State’s electoral roll and submit reports within three months.

As conveyed by their president, Biren further assured that three KSA activists apprehended by police in the course of the ongoing agitation would be released without any condition.

The Chief Minister reportedly pledged that departmental enquiry would be instituted and necessary action would be initiated against one ASI involved in meting out third degree torture to Mohen, father of KSA Mayai Lambi Zonal Council finance secretary Sinam James.

Lakshman said that they would continue with different forms of democratic agitation and the agitation would be intensified to a massive scale if the Chief Minister fails to translate his assurances into action within three months.

He also appealed to all the people to join and support the civil movement being spearheaded by the KSA.