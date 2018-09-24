Registrar i/c appeals

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 23: The Registrar i/c of Manipur University Professor M Shyamkesho Singh has appealed to all the teaching and non teaching staff of Manipur University to attend their respective offices regularly and to give full cooperation in maintaining a peaceful academic atmosphere within the university campus. A press release issued by Registrar i/c today also appealed to the students to attend all academic programme regularly and claimed that the university authority is ready to extend cooperation to address any grievances of the university community. On the other hand, it clarified that the media reports and allegations made by MUSU regarding removal of files and documents related to the enquiry process by Prof K Yugindro (VC i/c) and the Registrar i/c, are false and baseless. It explained that the offices were unlocked in the presence of the District Magistrate Imphal West and all the files/documents available in the offices were kept under high security by the District Magistrate on the day the locks of the offices were opened.