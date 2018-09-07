Registrar i/c suspends VC i/c, ‘fellow’ Registrar i/c

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 6: Manipur University Registrar in-charge Prof M Shyamkesho has placed VC in-charge Prof W Vishwanath as well as Prof Sh Dorendrajit who was appointed by Prof Vishwanath as Registrar in-charge under suspension.

Prof Shyamkesho issued two separate orders to this effect yesterday. The reason given for the suspension as mentioned in the two orders is ‘misconduct’.

Notably, Prof W Vishwanath was appointed as VC in-charge with due approval of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Another order issued by Prof Shyamkesho said that all files related to administrative and financial matters must go through the Sanjenthong transit office of the VC and the Registrar in-charge, and it has also withdrawn the charge of DDO from Assistant Registrar Warningam Chara Moyon and Deputy Registrar T Shantikumar.