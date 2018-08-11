Registrar of Societies directs AMFA to hold fresh election on August 24

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10 : In what could be termed as positive breakthrough for the football lovers of the State, Registrar of Societies, Government of Manipur has directed All Manipur Football Association to conduct election of its executive council at 11 am on August 24 at the conference hall of the office of the Registrar of Societies, Lamphel, Imphal West.

The development came after the Registrar of Societies issued a notice to hold election of All Manipur Football Association and its affiliated football clubs or associations on April 19 last. The Registrar of Societies also sent a reminder seeking the status of the notice and the reply received from AMFA in this regard on July 12 was found unsatisfactory.

Citing that the body has given a period of more than 90 days to hold election and considering the utmost importance of the presence of a fully functional and active football association in the State, the Registrar, Amstrong Pame, fixed the date for new the election.

K Nishikanta Singh, ARCS was appointed as the returning officer for this election and will be assisted by Y Ravikanta Singh, Inspector.

The registrar also informed all eligible voting members to be present for the meeting and declared that all voting members and those who are holding the post in the executive council of AMFA as per the last election held on May 1, 2016 stand nullified and terminated till a new executive body is formed.

It further ordered eligible voters to submit their fee or due and subscription due on or before August 14 to the returning officer as per Article 12 of the constitution of AMFA mode of election.