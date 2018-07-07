Registrar seeks compliance report from AMFA

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6 : Armstrong Pame, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Government of Manipur has sought status of the action taken up by All Manipur Football Association regarding an order (No. 1/ M/ SR/ 2018) issued on April 19 instructing the association to hold fresh election.

The status was sought by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in his letter sent to AMFA on July 5 and further asked to furnish the report within one week starting from July 5.

Mention may be made that the Registrar ordered AMFA to hold fresh election after the association submitted the proceedings of annual general body meeting held on May 1, 2016 after a gap of 72 days which clearly violated Section 17 (1) of MSR Act 1989 which mandated the proceedings be submitted within 30 days.

Following the Registrar’s order, four vice presidents and six executive members of the association representing various district associations also tendered their resignation on different occasions.