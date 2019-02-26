Rehab inmates allegedly thrashed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 25 : The Anal Lenruwl Tangpi (Anal Naga Students’ Union) general Headquarter in collaboration with Anal Sinnu Ruwl and its women wing Nisha Bandh Group, Chakpikarong branch have strongly condemned the 39 Assam Rifles, Salluk for raiding Remnant Resort Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts at Anal Khunou village yesterday.

The AR troops led by the Commander of 39 AR, Shalluk post conducted the raid without any provocation, physically tortured and used vulgar language to abuse the inmates, said a statement issued by the president, Chakpi Area Sinnu Ruwl, Chandel.

The statement alleged that the Commander tied the hands of the inmates (23 boys under rehabilitation and 2 caretakers) and forced them to walk upto Salluk post, which is about 5 Kms, and forced them to do push up and star jump.

The inmates were then beaten with a cane stick and forced to shout “I will respect Assam Rifles” as though they had committed a crime, it claimed, adding that the Commander even threatened to shoot and bury the inmates.

Saying that the inmates could have died if the Chakpikarong womenfolk hadn’t intervened timely, it added that many of them have been hospitalised after the incident.

The rehabiliation centre at Anal Khunou is established with the support of the public with an objective to help the addicts and meting out such inhumane act on the innocent civilians is uncalled for and condemned in the strongest term, added the statement.

Claiming that the Major has a secret agenda to close down the centre by harassing the inmates and creating fear psychosis in the surrounding areas, it appealed the higher authority of Assam Rifles to remove him from Salluk post with immediate effect and depute a sensible officer.

Several agitations will be launched if the authority concerned fails to pay heed to the demand, it cautioned.