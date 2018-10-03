Rein in cops, AHRC urges Government

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 2 : The Asian Human Rights Commission has urged the Government of India as well as the Government of Manipur to take up quick and stringent action against police personnel who have used brutal force against students in the ongoing Manipur University crisis.

In a statement issued to the media here today, AHRC also said that it is writing a separate letter to the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly. Giving a brief backdrop of the crisis at Manipur University and the action taken by the police, AHRC said that the varsity has been in turmoil since May 30 this year with the university communty demanding the ouster of AP Pandey as VC of MU.

Pandey was appointed as VC in 2016.

After Pandey was placed under suspension following the strong demand from the MU community, he had appointed a Pro-Vice Chancellor which led to protests against the appointment.

At around 12.15 am of September 22, the students were shocked to see a large number of security force officials walking inside their hostels in search of the office bearers of the Manipur University Students’ Union. This led to panic and chaos, as the security forces destroyed hostel properties such as doors and windows, claimed AHRC.

Panic stricken students soon gathered near the traffic island of Manipur University, where, yet again, another round of tear gas shells were used in order to disperse the crowd, alleged AHRC and added that the raid continued till 3.30 am.

According to local reports, around 89 students and 6 professors were detained by the police. Now six Professors and seven student leaders remain in judicial custody in the police station, said AHRC further. The protest the police action at MU, a 48-hour bandh was called by the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), Manipuri Students Federation (MSF), Kangleipak Students Association (KSA), SUK, DESAM, along with the support of other organisations. The Manipur Teachers’ Association (MUTA) also stated that they will only sit down to resolve their month-long agitation after the teachers and students are unconditionally released, added AHRC.