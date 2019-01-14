Reinvigorating ST status demand.. STDCM threatens 24 hrs strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13: While strongly condemning the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha recently, the Schedule Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur (STDCM) today adopted four resolutions, including 24 hours general strike from the midnight of January 21, if the State Government fails to send a recommendation to the Central Government by January 18 for enlisting Meitei/Meetei community under ST list.

STDCM adopted the four resolutions during a public meeting held at Gandhi Memorial Hall here today.

The other resolutions include resumption of ban on railway project and refraining from giving votes to the political parties which are against the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei community in the ST list of India in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and other future elections.

Many people who spoke at the public meeting decried the delay on the part of the State Government in sending a recommendation to the Central Government for enlisting Meetei/Meitei in the ST list of India.

They also reminded that STDCM has held several rounds of talks with the State Government, including the Chief Minister, the PWD Minister and the Education Minister in the past apart from submitting me-morandums and reminder notes to the Government.

Many speakers also conveyed that during the UPA Government’s tenure, the then Prime Minister Man-mohan, had even sought State Government’s recommendation for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei community in the ST list of India in order to take up further needful task (for the inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list of India). Contending that the STDCM and the like minded public have been waiting too long for the State Government to send the recommendation submitted by the STDCM to the Central Government, the speakers also contended that the committee and public should no longer trust assurances given by the State Government, but should rather carry out intensified form of agitation until the demands of STDCM get fulfilled.

STDCM chairman Yumnam Muhindro, working president Naodinglenkhomba and STDC, Assam secretary Wahengbam Sharatchandra attended the function as presidium members.

A short public rally demanding inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list of India was later taken out from GM Hall before it was wrapped up at the same point after passing through the traffic island of Kangla Western Gate.