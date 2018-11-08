Reiterating call for an ordinance for the time being… JCILPS rolls up sleeves to take to the streets after Chakkouba

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 7: Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has reiterated its demand for implementation of an ordinance in lieu of the Manipur People Bill for the time being, implementation of Manipur State Land Reforms Commission as well as Manipur Shops and Establishment Act 1972 at the earliest, warning the Government that in case it fails to take up positive steps regarding the demands, JCILPS will be forced to launch intense agitation after Ningol Chakkouba festival.

A press release issued by the co-convenor if JCILPS today mentioned that the State Government and the authority concerned have been taking up various steps to curb the influx of illegal immigrants like detaining and sending back non locals who came to Jiribam by train without proper documents, regular checks at Jiri river using motorboats, checking and verification drive at Mao and Moreh etc but questioned to what degree these steps will be effective against the clear and present threat to the indigenous people.

It alleged that only some of the illegal immigrants are caught and sent back but a large number of them might have entered the State through various other means and arrangements and added that the time is ripe for the people to think and act for the welfare of the State instead of acting in self interest and getting involved in bringing in illegal migrants into the State.

Pointing out that the alarming influx of non locals will eventually impact all the indigenous people, irrespective of caste or religion, JCILPS appealed to all to come together and fight the menace.

On the other hand, JCILPS continued that the people alone cannot put an end to the threat and stressed on the need for the presence of an ILP system in the State.

Playing the waiting game in connection with the Manipur People Bill which is still waiting assent of the President of the country will not solve the problem, it stated and demanded the State Government to implement an ordinance in lieu of the Bill for the time being which will keep a check on the influx of non locals into the State.

JCILPS mentioned that the said matter was also included in the proposed draft Bill for ILP submitted by the BJP to the then Congress Government and reasoned that the BJP, which is in power now, should not waver from that stand.

It claimed that establishment of check posts will not suffice as the issue also requires legal fencing so that there are laws and regulations to prohibit entry into the State.

It continued that on August 25, 2015, JCILPS and the State Government came to an agreement regarding the establishment of a Manipur State Population Commission but there has been no positive development regarding the matter till date.

JCILPS also demanded the State Government to take up necessary actions concerning its assurance with respect to establishment of Manipur State Land Reforms Commission as well.

On the other hand, the association mentioned that it will start launching drives to check if Government staff are properly checking whether the shops and business establishments in the State have proper documents under the labour law and the Manipur Shops and Establishment Act 1972.

If the State Government fails to heed the demands, JCILPS will be forced to launch intense agitation after Ningol Chakkouba festival, it warned.