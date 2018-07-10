Relay hunger strike starts at MU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 9: Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) jointly staged a relay hunger strike inside the university campus demanding the immediate removal of the Vice Chancellor Professor Adya Prasad Pandey.

The rally hunger strike will continue till July 21.

Speaking to media persons during the protest demonstration, Professor M Ranjit, spokesperson of MUTA, said that the relay hunger strike launched by the three associations is the third phase of protest agitation as a part of their demand for the removal of the VC.

He said that earlier the associations staged a sit in protest demonstration and organised a mass rally regarding their demand and they also submitted necessary memo to the HRD Minister and also to the Chief Minister and Governor of the State but to no avail.

He continued that if the authorities concerned fail to take up any kind of positive steps during the third phase of demonstration, the associations will intensify the protest/ agitation until the Government takes up necessary steps for the removal of Professor Adya Prasad Pandey as Vice Chancellor of Manipur University.

He added that the associations are looking forward to hold a mass rally in the heart of the city along with the numerous student bodies, CSOs and Meira Paibis.

The spokesperson continued that Chief Minister N Biren had once invited them to a talk in connection with the issue but on that day, the associations were not able to go and meet the CM as they went to meet the students of the university who were injured in a scuffle with the security personnel on that very day.

The CM had invited them for a talk in connection with the university issue but MUTA, MUSA and MUSU stand is very clear, he said and added that until the Government removes Adya Prasad Pandey from his post as the VC, the protest will continue.

M Ranjit said that their stand will be placed before CM during their meeting today and asked the State Government to take up positive steps to save the students community of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons, MUSU president Mayanlambam Dayamoi said that the protest demonstration of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA has completed 42 days but till date, the State Government, Central Government and the HRD Ministry have remained silent despite the issue reaching the stage of ruining the career of a large number of students.

He continued that the relay hunger strike protest is a part of the continuous protest demonstration and the protest will continue until Adya Prasad Pandey is removed.

He stated that the MUSU and other communities of Manipur University strongly condemn the fire which broke out in two rooms of Dr Kamal Indoor Stadium a few days back and pointed fingers at some unknown individuals for carrying out such an act to divert and mislead the issue when career of Manipur University students hang in the balance.

He also appealed to the State Government to take up all possible measures to arrest the involved person(s) in the incident and demanded the authorities to give befitting punishment to the culprits for destroying the property of Manipur University. He said that from the beginning, the associations have taken out their protest in a democratic manner as it is meant to save Manipur University and the career of students

On the other hand, he condemned the attitude shown by the State security personnel towards the college students who gathered in front of the Chief Minister’s bungalow to submit a memorandum regarding failure to declare their college examination results.

Dayamoi continued that the act of manhandling the girl students by male police personnel during the scuffle is also very condemnable and demanded the authority concerned to take up necessary actions against such police personnel.

The relay hunger strike was participated by the executive members of MUSU, MUTA, MUSA and by the staff, teachers and students of MU Statistics and Mathematics Department.