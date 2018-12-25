Release Kishorchandra : AMSU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, De 24 : The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has demanded the immediate release of Kishorchandra Wangkhem as well as to immediately revoke the NSA slapped on him, if the State Government does not want the situation to go out of hand.

A press release issued by the information and publicity secretary of AMSU today mentioned that AMSU is totally against the arrest of Kishorchandra and warned the State Government against courting trouble.

AMSU continued that the arrest of Kishorchandra under NSA for speaking up against holding the birth anniversary of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai in the State, is not just an individual’s arrest but also an act of oppressing the people by taking away their right to freedom of expression and their voice.

Clarifying that AMSU does not back the offensive and vulgar words used by Kishorchandra against the Chief Minister as well as the Government, it however reasoned that the individual’s arrest under NSA was a wrong move on the part of the Government.

AMSU explained that even if the words were vulgar and offensive, what Kishorchandra said was true and added that AMSU will not accept the Government’s claims that his (Kishorchandra) words could lead to tension in the society.

AMSU reasoned that the arrest of Kishorchandra, just after he had been given bail by CJM Court, is similar to robbing the people of their freedom of expression as well as implying that one cannot speak any ill but should only sing praises of the Government.

The distaste of the Government’s act is completely apparent from the support to Kishorchandra’s case shown by Indian Journalist Union as well as various other journalist unions of the country, it added. Stating that the issue has reached many of the National papers and even international ones like BBC, AMSU demanded the immediate release of the arrested individual and for the NSA to be revoked as well.

It further claimed that it is high time for all to stand up and fight for justice and freedom of expression.

On the other hand, Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM) has started organising sit in protests condemning the notice sent to IJU by AMWJU president Brozendro Ningombam and also demanding his immediate resignation from the post on moral ground.