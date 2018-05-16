Remand for Aadhaar forgers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15: Around 12 individuals (some with fake Aadhaar cards and some involved in forging Aadhaar cards) who were arrested by Tengnoupal district police have been remanded to 10 days in police custody.

According to a reliable source, the arrested individuals were produced before CJM Chandel yesterday and taken to 10 days police custody.

It may be mentioned that the said individuals were arrested by Tengnoupal district police on Sunday from two mini vans.

Two of the arrested individuals, identified as Md Tomba alias Inaocha (25) of Muslim Nagar Labuk Leikai Moreh Ward number 5 and Gopal Krishnan (36) of Moreh Ward number 5, are reportedly involved in forging Aadhaar cards.

It may also be mentioned that CM N Biren had informed the media that eight of the arrested individuals were brought into the State by Paritha Begum (60) of Chennai and Phyu Phyu Win alias Zarina Begum (46) of Yangon, Myanmar.

They were identified as Ye Lim That alias Md Ameen (26), Kyam Zinko alias Md Safi (23), Wana Thin Soe alias Obaydullah (24), Phyo Wai Ning alias Husman (22), Myin Khant alias Md Hussain (18), Meiyemya alias Rabita Begum (49), Masai Yi alias Zumabi and Ni Ni Sin alias Nesha (62).