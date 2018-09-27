Remand for 9 JSCC members till Oct 10

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 26 : At least nine volunteers of the Joint Students Coordination Committee (JSCC), the apex body of different student organizations of the State have been taken into Judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West.

The charge against them is imposing the 48 hours general strike which is set to come into force from midnight today (September 26). The demand of the JSCC include unconditional and immediate release of arrested students and teachers of Manipur University.

The remanded student leaders include officer bearers of different student organizations and they were arrested last night near Oriental college, SAI road under Lamphel police station and DM college.

Volunteers of JSCC who have been remanded till 10 October include Naorem Rishikumar 25 s/o Indramani of Sagolband Loukham Leirak Sangaiprou Mamang, Nameirakpam Edison 29 s/o Bimol of Maibam Chingning Nambol, Ninthoujam Romesh 29 s/o Iboyaima of Kongpal Chanam Leikai, Top Naoriya, Mathura-bashimayum Ajitkumar 22 s/o Sarat of Sagolband Moirang Hanuba Mamang Leikai, Manibabu Ningthoujam 29 s/o Kulabidhu of Laphupat Tear Mayai leikai, Thongram Bikramjit 25 s/o Leibakchao of Khekman Makha Leikai, Pebam Jet 19 s/o Jiten of Lamlai Napet Pali, Sadananda Sarangthem 19 s/o Shyamchandra of Kakching Khunou and Laitonjam Tomthinnganba 20 s/o Deben of Irengbam Awang Leikai. The IO of the case through the APP prayed that it has been reported in local dailies that JSCC comprising of AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS have jointly called a 48 hour Statewide bandh from midnight of September 26 demanding the unconditional release of all the arrested students and teachers of Manipur University and adherence of the MoA signed between the State Government and MHRD on one side and the Manipur University community (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) on the other.

As per the judgment passed by the Supreme Court and High Court of Manipur bandh/general strike is illegal and violates the fundamental rights of the people of Manipur, affecting normal life and hence a case was registered against the members of JSCC, argued the IO. During the course of investigation the police team yesterday received specific information about the presence of some members of JSCC near Oriental college gate and soon after that police team rushed to the spot and found some members and volunteers of JSCC assembled there and arrested 6 of them on the spot.

Further from the disclosure of the arrested members, some of their members were also planning to meet near DM College to organize the strike or agitation and in the follow up action, three other members of JSCC were arrested by the police team. The Court after hearing the IO remanded 9 members of JSCC to judicial custody till October 10.