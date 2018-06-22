Remand for ADC Chairman, associates

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21: Lhukhosei Zou alias Sesei Zou, Chandel ADC Chairman and his seven other associates have been remanded to 10 days police custody till June 29, after they were produced before the Duty Magistrate by a team of Narcotic and Affair of Border (NAB) last night.

Lhukhosei Zou, Esther Vungheinuam, Mung Zou, Thangminlun Zou, Teresa Ngaite alias Nengboi, Lawrence Zou, Minlal Mate and Jamkhohao were produced before the Duty Magistrate at around 10.30 pm yesterday along with a prayer for 15 days police custody remand for smooth investigation of the case.

On the other hand, the counsels of the arrested ADC Chairman and the other arrested individuals filed objection remands along with bail prayer before the Magistrate.

After going through the case record and satisfied with the police prayer, the Magistrate remanded the arrested ADC Chairman and the seven associates to police custody for 10 days, till June 29.

The Court also mentioned that the bail application will be heard on the day of production of the arrested individuals.

It may be mentioned that Lhukhosei Zou, along with his PRO and two others, were arrested by a combined team of NAB Manipur and Imphal West district police from the ADC Chairman’s official quarters located at Lamphel at around midnight of June 19 while his other associates, including his driver, were arrested in a series of drive conducted by NAB team on the same day.

The NAB were able to seize 4,595 kilograms of heroin and 2,80,200 number of WY tablets worth more than Rs 27 crore as well as Rs 57,18,000 in cash during the drive.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena Manipur State Unit has demanded an investigation by the NIA into the arrest of ADC Chandel Chairman (and former BJP State Unit active Member) Lhukhosei Zou and seven others along with around Rs 27 crore worth of drugs and more than Rs 57 lakh in cash.

Speaking to media persons at Shiv Sena State unit office at Babupara today, its president L Tombi claimed that the phone calls made by the said Chairman when he was arrested with the drugs, showed that there are some highly influential people/VIPs involved in the case as well.

Demanding immediate investigation of the case by the NIA and proper actions against those involved, Tombi warned that if the authorities concerned attempt to bury the matter by coming to a compromise of sorts, Shiv Sena Manipur State unit will take the help of the Central leaders to dig up the truth.

Lauding the NAB for arresting the eight individual and seizing such a huge quantity of drugs, cash and arms, L Tombi said that it is indeed shocking to hear that Lhukhosei Zou allegedly called some VIPs to save him from the hands of the law.

He also condemned the alleged force and high handednes shown by the ADC Chairman when the State police tried to arrest him.

Tombi claimed that there have been numerous instances of drug dealers, sellers etc whose cases have gone cold or completely disappeared from the public knowledge and demanded the State Government and the authority concerned to award proper punishment to the involved individuals this time.

He also added that it would be right for the Government to take up proper actions against the sale of drugs and alcohol in and around Raj Bhawan area and North AOC.

On the other hand, International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) has lauded the Narcotic and Affair of Border (NAB) Manipur for capturing the ADC Chairman and seven individuals along with a huge amount of drugs and cash.

A press release issued by the information and public relation secretary of IPSA S Tombisana today conveyed that IPSA lauds the bravery of NAB personnel in arresting such individuals who are pretending to be leaders of the people.

IPSA said that the ADC Chairman and his associates have betrayed the people of the State by resorting to such heinous crimes at a time when the people, women folk and CSOs are rallying against sale of drugs and drug abuse in the State.

Pointing out that the association and the people have not forgotten the airport drug case, the seizure of huge amount of drugs from an Army Colonel at Chandel, the involvement of a retired DSP in a huge seizure of drugs from Jiri route etc, IPSA warned that if the State Government and the authority concerned fail to take up necessary and befitting actions against the ADC Chairman and his associates, IPSA along with the people will launch intense agitation.