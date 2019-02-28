Remand for dad, grand dad under POCSO

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 28: Two individuals, one who happens to be the father of the victim as well as another individual who also happens to be the grandfather of another victim, were produced before Special Judge POCSO Imphal West today in connection with two different cases, and remanded to judicial custody till March 14.

During the hearing of the case of the accused grandfather, the IO of the case submitted that the charges is for committing penetrative sexual assault on his granddaughter which is punishable under section 6 of POCSO Act.

Stating that the accused has also admitted to the crime, the IO prayed for remanding the accused to judicial custody.

On the other hand, the legal aid counsel, who appeared as the defense counsel, claimed that the accused had denied the charges levelled against him

After going through the case records and the submission, the Court remanded the accused grandfather to judicial custody till 14 March 14.

On the other hand, a father and mother were also produced before the same Court by a team of Lamphel PS along with a prayer of judicial custody in connection with the sexual assault of a minor victim.

The IO submitted before the Court that the father is accused of committing penetrative sexual assault on his minor daughter repeatedly under section 6 of POCSO and the charges levelled against his wife (the victim’s mother) is under section 21 of POCSO Act for failing to inform the authority concerned even after knowing about the heinous act committed by the father on her daughter.

The IO further submitted that the offences committed by the accused individuals are very serious and prayed for remanding them to judicial custody.

On the other hand, the defense counsel of the accused persons stated that upon inquiring, he (the counsel) was informed that they were falsely implicated by some local Meira Paibis and the said Meira Paibis forced the accused mother to say that she had knowledge about the act committed by the father on her daughter and as such prayed for releasing them on bail. After going through the case records, The Court remanded both individuals to judicial custody till March 14.