Remand for DESAM members

IMPHAL, Oct 11: Two women volunteers of DESAM, who were among the 17 students detained by police during the confrontation in front of Manipur University Administration Block yesterday, were produced before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West today and remanded to judicial custody remand till October 25.

According to a reliable source, 15 out of the 17 detained students were released after verification while suo moto case under different sections were taken up against the remaining 2.

The two students have been identified as Rani Ningombam (23) d/o Pradip of Khongman Zone IV and Soibam Manjuna (22) d/o Joy of Ningombam Mayai Leikai.

Rani is DESAM cultural affairs secretary while Manjuna is the deputy cultural secretary of the same association.

They were produced before the Court along with a prayer for judicial custody remand for smooth investigation of the case.

The IO of the case, through the APP, submitted before the Court that yesterday police received information at around 1.20 pm that a huge crowd comprising of male and female students of Manipur University as well as various other colleges, suddenly stormed Manipur University Administration Block and obstructed the approach road leading to the Administration Block by piling huge boulders and stones apart from disturbing the academic atmosphere of the university.

The IO mentioned that the unruly mob became violent and obstructed the security personnel deployed at the A Block from discharging their duty. They also manhandled a police officer and tried to snatch his wireless set and ammunition.

It was further submitted that suddenly the students started pelting stones toward the security personnel and in order to rescue the manhandled officer and to disperse the unruly mob, the Executive Magistrate on duty ordered security force to disperse the unruly mob.

Even though the security forces used minimum force, one Gypsy was partly damaged during the ensuing scuffle.

A suo moto case was taken up against the two students and the investigation conducted so far has established proper evidence against them for involvement in rioting, duty obstruction, wrongful confinement and damaging the peace and tranquillity of Manipur University, the IO explained and prayed for remanding the students cum DESAM volunteers in judicial custody.

After going through the case record, the Court remanded both the students to judicial custody till October 25.