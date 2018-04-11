Remand for firing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Takhelmayum Nandababu (43) who was arrested in connection with firing a single round of bullet on the south eastern side of Ima Keithel number 3 was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West and remanded to four days police remand.

The accused Takhelmayum Nandababu (43) s/o (L) T Manimatum Singh of Kairang Maning Leikai, was produced from the custody of City PS, along with a prayer for police custody for smooth investigation of the case. The IO of the case, through the APP, submitted that yesterday, City PS received information that on the same day at around 9.15 pm, an unknown person fired a bullet in the air to stop one Tata oil tanker at the southeastern side of Ima Keithel number 3, along the BT road, threatening the truck driver and the public present in the area.

During the course of investigation, the police examined a number of witnesses and arrested Takhelmayum Nandababu at around 9.25 pm and seized one 7.62 pistol along with one magazine containing 6 live rounds of bullet as well as a gun license issued by District Magistrate Imphal East.

During further course of investigation, the Tata truck which was allegedly stopped by the accused was brought up to City PS along with driver for examination and handed over to Traffic police for violation of traffic rules and regulations.

During the interrogation the accused admitted to have committed the crime and the APP prayed for the custodial interrogation so extract the real facts and details of the crime.

The Court, after hearing the submission of the counsel, remanded the accused to police custody for four days, till April 13.