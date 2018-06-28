IMPHAL, Jun 27: A man has been remanded to police custody after he allegedly beat his 30 year old wife to death yesterday afternoon in a rented house at Kwakeithel Sega Road Khwairakpam Leikai under Imphal police station.

The accused husband was produced before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West and remanded to police custody for seven days, till July 3.

The accused has been identified as Laishram Oken (42) s/o (L) Juge of Chairen Makha Leikai, Kakching (presently staying at Kwakeithel Sega Road Khwairakpam Leikai).

After he committed the crime, he went into hiding before he was arrested by a team of Imphal PS yesterday night itself.

The IO of the case produced the accused before the Court along with a prayer for 10 days police custody remand for smooth investigation of the case.

The IO, through the APP of the State, submitted that one Laishram Robindro of Chairen Makha leikai (presently staying at Bamon Leikai, Choudhurimayum) lodged a written complaint that on the same day, at around 12.30 pm, he was staying at Lamshang when he was informed that his aunt ( the victim), Laishram (o) Lanchenbi (30) w/o Laishram Oken had been beaten to death by her husband in the rented house where they were presently staying.

He immediately rushed to the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood on her bed but the husband could not be found as he had fled.

The IO further submitted that in the course of the investigation, the accused husband was arrested by police and during preliminary interrogation, he admitted to the offence charged against him.

IO also submitted that the investigation is in the initial stage and a thorough interrogation of the accused is required for collection of more evidence and thus prayed for remanding the accused to police custody for 10 days.

The Court heard the submission and went through the case record submitted by the IO and satisfied with the prayer, remanded the accused husband to police custody for six days till July 3.