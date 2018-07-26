By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 25: Five individuals who were formally arrested in connection with the missing arms from the highly guarded 2nd Manipur Rifles Arms Kote, were remanded to judicial custody after they were produced before the Special Court NIA, Cheirap Court complex today.

Among the five formally arrested individuals four have been identified as NP Damodaran (59) s/o (L) Padiyan of Ommulur village, Pathanam Thitta district, Kerala (presently staying at 2nd Manipur Rifles family line), Mathurabashi Mayum Hiranjoy alias Ngoubi (34) s/o Haridas of Tera Sapam Leirak, Laishram Damudor alias Thembung (27) s/o L Jatra of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi, and Ngamboi Haokip alias Raju (38) s/o (L) Dongmang Haokip of Loibol Khonou Waroiching.

All five of them were brought to the Court complex in a prisoner van in the afternoon by a team of NIA after the completion of five days in NIA remand.

During the hearing, the NIA through Special PP, prayed for remanding the five accused to judicial custody for smooth investigation of the case.

The Special Judge heard and went through the case record and satisfied with the NIA prayer remanded all five accused to judicial custody till August 8.